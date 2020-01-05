|
|
Martha Anderson, 68, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Martha was born July 12, 1951, the daughter of Orrin and Margaret (McKee) Anderson in New York City. She was active in establishing My Matthew's House animal shelter and CASA. She had worked in social services with College Plus and as a Juvenile Court Advocate. She enjoyed water aerobics during the summer.
Martha is survived by a sister, Laura Anderson of Chicago, and numerous cats.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage. Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. Monday at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.
Memorials may be directed to the Carthage Public Library.
Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020