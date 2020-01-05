Home

POWERED BY

Services
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Anderson


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Anderson Obituary
Martha Anderson, 68, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Martha was born July 12, 1951, the daughter of Orrin and Margaret (McKee) Anderson in New York City. She was active in establishing My Matthew's House animal shelter and CASA. She had worked in social services with College Plus and as a Juvenile Court Advocate. She enjoyed water aerobics during the summer.

Martha is survived by a sister, Laura Anderson of Chicago, and numerous cats.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage. Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. Monday at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.

Memorials may be directed to the Carthage Public Library.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -