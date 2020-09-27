Martha E. "Marcy" Grimwood, 85, of Fort Madison, passed away at 10:48 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1935, in St. Paul, Iowa, to William and Angela Pannenberg Spiekermeier.
She married Donald E. McCoy on June 6, 1953 at St. James Catholic Church in St. Paul. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1966. She then married Raymond Grimwood on July 24, 1969 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Madison. He preceded her in death on June 10, 1996.
She worked for Dr. Rashid, Dr. Denner and Dr. Schroeder and later as a care companion for Fort Madison Community Hospital.
She was a member of Holy Family Parish, the Moose Lodge and was the secretary of the V.F.W. She enjoyed spending time with her children & grandchildren, mowing, reading, working in the dirt, listening to old time country music and her "grand fur babies." She was affectionately known as "grandma mousey."
Marcy is survived by two daughters, Vickie (Peter) Boddeker of Fort Madison, and Donna (Frank) Titus of Mt. Pleasant; three granddaughters, Beverly (Philip) Siegfried of Nauvoo, Ill., Angie Marshall of Fort Madison, and Andrea (Tristan) Edmunds of Burlington; six great grandchildren, Adam Siegfried, Brayden Edmunds, Kailey Edmunds, Zoey Marshall, Braxtyn Edmunds, Pyper Edmunds; and one sister, Mary Binkley of Fort Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands; one daughter, Beverly McCoy; one son, Gene McCoy; two brothers, Stanley and Jim Spiekermeier.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A public graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Gethsemane Cemetery, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for P.A.W. Animal Shelter and contributions may be left at the graveside service or sent to: Donna Titus, 407 E. Baker Street, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641.
Online condolences and a video of the graveside service may be viewed at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.