Marvin O. Boyer, 89, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Red Maple Memory Care Center in Carthage.



Dr. Boyer was born Jan. 28, 1931, in Ashton, S.D. His mother, Velma Bean Boyer, died in child birth. Her parents Ernest and Carrie Bean cared for him during his first five years. At the age of five, his father, Harold Boyer, married Margaret Carle, and Marvin went to live with them in Clark, S.D. The family then moved to Watertown, S.D. where he completed high school.



While Marvin was a senior in high school, he began work on his private pilot's license. Marvin made his first solo flight on Sept. 14, 1948. His flight instructor was his father. Marvin always enjoyed flying, and in the 1960s he obtained his commercial, instrument, and instructor licenses and served as a part-time flight instructor and ground school instructor for Lindner Aviation in Keokuk.



Marvin served in the U.S. Navy from Sept. 14, 1950, to July 14, 1954. He served in the Canal Zone for 28 months, and then went aboard the USS Tarawa CVA-40 and went on a round the world cruise. He obtained the rank of PH-1.



After serving in the Korean War, he returned to college, married Carol Allen of Huron, S.D., and graduated from South Dakota State in August 1957, with a degree in economics and his teaching certification. Also in August 1957, their son Ross Boyer was born.



Marvin's first teaching position was at Mountain Lake, Minn. He returned to South Dakota and got his master's degree, then served as a school administrator and teacher in Lake Preston and Clear Lake, S.D. In April of 1961, while living in Lake Preston, their daughter Linda was born.



In 1965, the family moved to Keokuk, where he served as assistant principal and co-director of Keokuk JHS.



In 1973, Marvin completed his PhD work at the University of Iowa and became the superintendent at Northeast Hamilton, in Blairsburg, Iowa.



In August of 1990, Marvin moved to Carthage, where he retired in August of 1995. In October of 1998 he returned to work as a sales representative for Septagon Construction Company, where he traveled in eastern Iowa calling on school districts.



Marvin was active in community activities in all of the communities he lived in, serving on various church boards, community boards and service clubs. He served as president of the Keokuk Lions Club in 1970-71, vice president of the Anamosa Rotary Club in 1989-90, and president of the Carthage Kiwanis Club in 1998-99, and in 2006 he was recognized for his civic contributions as "Carthage Citizen of the Year."



Survivors include two children, son Ross Boyer and his wife Julie, and daughter Linda Boyer; five grandchildren James Boyer, Paul Boyer, Karen Boyer, Jay Meyer and Katie (Josh) Ibarra; three great-grandsons, Evan, Grant and Harrison Ibarra; and one brother James Boyer of Santa Rosa, Calif.



Marvin was preceded in death by his wife Carol, and a brother Larry of Watertown, S.D.



A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at First Presbyterian Church in Carthage, with burial to follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage



The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church Saturday.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

