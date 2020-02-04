|
|
Mary Alice (Wardwell) Jingst, 94, of the Hamilton/Warsaw, Ill., area, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa.
Mary was born on Feb. 13, 1925, in Hamilton, the daughter of John P. and Birdie I. (Thompson) Wardwell.
She married Lawrence Jingst on March 18, 1952, in Sutter, Ill. He passed away on October 14, 2012.
Mary is survived by two sons, Ted (Sandra) Jingst and Ross Jingst, both of Warsaw; and three granddaughters, Martha Walter of Knoxville, Ill., Amy (David) Gray of Warsaw; and Jayla (Michael) Heindselman of Mount Vernon, Ill. Other survivors include great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence; her daughter-in-law Virginia Jingst; two sisters, Celia Irey and Lucy Nixon; two brothers, Parmer "Pudge" and Fred "Slug" Wardwell; and one great-grandson.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m, Monday, Feb. 10, at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk.
Memorials may be directed to West Point Care Center or Great River Hospice.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020