King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Mary (Troja) Fleckenstein


1927 - 2020
Mary (Troja) Fleckenstein Obituary
Mary Ann Fleckenstein, 92, of Bettendorf, nd formerly of Fort Madison,  passed away at 6:31 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
She was born on Sept. 15, 1927, in Fort Madison, to Frank and Perpetua "Pet" Stuckey Troja. She married Richard P. Fleckenstein on April 11, 1953, in Fort Madison. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2000.
She worked at the Iowa State Penitentiary, the Daily Democrat, and several other businesses in Fort Madison. She was a member of Holy Family Parish in Davenport and enjoyed reading, crafts and her friendships.
Mary Ann is survived by three daughters, Sara (Jim) Sokolik of Davenport,  Amy (Jody) Peterson of Milan, Ill., and Kay (Rick) LeRoy of Lincolnton, GA; four grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 13 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Cremation has been entrusted of the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family burial will be held at Soldiers' Circle in Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, please leave a memory of Mary Ann at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
