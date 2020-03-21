Home

King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Mary "Lucille" Bailey


1930 - 2020
Mary "Lucille" Bailey Obituary
Mary "Lucille" Bailey, 90, of Fort Madison, passed away at 8:43 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Donnellson Health Center.
She was born on Feb. 6, 1930, in Bentonsport, to Clarence and Mary Jane Gibbs Holmes. She married Carrol "Carp" Bailey on Sept. 21, 1945, in Fort Madison. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 1989.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting and baking.
Lucille is survived by two sons, Dan (Sandy) Bailey of Land O'Lakes, Fla. and Phillip Bailey of Denmark; three daughters, Kimberly Bailey of Fort Madison,  Barbara (Kevin Beach) Bailey of Fort Madison, and Karen (Lyndon) Decker of Fort Madison; one son in law, Dennis DeKraai of Fort Madison; one daughter in law, Carolyn Bailey of Keosauqua; 20 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; one son, Mike Bailey; one daughter, Paula DeKraai; two brothers and six sisters.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a private family burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Fort Madison.
Cards and memorials may be sent to Barb Bailey, 3211 Ave.L, Fort Madison, IA 52627.
Online condolences to the Bailey family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com. King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
