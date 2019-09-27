|
Mary Beth Gillett, 59, of Fort Madison, died 1:32 p.m, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
She was born Oct. 10, 1959, in Fort Madison, a daughter of Al and Marcella (Menke) Kempker. She first married Sherwood Roe. They later divorced. On Oct. 28, 1989, she married Scott Gillett at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Madison. He survives.
Mary was raised in West Point, then she moved to Arizona. In 1983, she returned to the Fort Madison area. She worked 23 years as a graphic artist for the Daily Democrat. In 1993, her health changed when she was diagnosed with Lupus.
Mary took great care with her flower gardens and plants, she enjoyed her trinkets and rings, and loved her dogs. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church.
Above all, Mary was family focused! She was a strong person who never complained and lived life to it's fullest despite her health issues.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Gillett of Fort Madison; two sons, Torrey Roe (Dixie Lung) of Fort Madison and Nathan Gillett of Omaha, Neb.; step father, Francis Holmes of Fort Madison; five brothers, Jim (Brenda) Kempker of Fort Madison; Mike (Pam) Kempker of West Point; Patrick (Margaret) Kempker of San Diego, Calif.; David (Lucy) Holmes of Mesa, Ariz.; Shawn Holmes of Fort Madison; and Shane Gernhart of Fort Madison; four sisters, Betty (Jack) Finch of Sonora, Calif.; Patricia (Frank) Eid of Fort Madison; Peggy (Mark) Hirte of Weve; Debbie (Chuck) Thompson of Montrose; two grandchildren, Jacob (Halie) Todd and Jessica (Josh) Damon; three great grandchildren, Harper, Braxton, and Hadley Todd; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Al Kempker and Marcella Kempker Holmes; four brothers, Donny, Gary, Bill, and Tony Kempker; and two sisters, Maureen Little and MaryBeth Kempker.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1934 Ave I, Fort Madison, with Pastor Pete Hagglund officiating. Her family will greet friends at the church for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
A memorial has been established. Contributions may be made at the church or the Barr Memorial Chapel.
Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Gillett family and an online guest book may be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019