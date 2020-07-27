Mary Catherine Grauf, 89, of Elvaston, Ill., passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 7:20 p.m., at River Hills Village in Keokuk.



Mary was born Sept. 28, 1930, the daughter of Wendell I. and Mary Ellen (Perry) Walker, in rural Carthage, Ill.



She attended Carthage High School, graduating in 1948. She then went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree from Western Illinois University in 1952 in Home Economics. She later received her teaching certificate from Western Illinois University and taught elementary school in Ferris for four years.



On Oct. 5, 1952, she was united in marriage with Jerry T. Grauf at the Carthage Methodist Church. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Carthage, serving on many boards and committees throughout the years. She will be especially remembered for her delicious food and work in white cross missions. She had volunteered as a Gray Lady at Memorial Hospital in Carthage for 30 years and had also served on the hospital board. She had been a 4-H leader and an active member of the Hancock County Home Extension.



Mary is survived by four daughters, Jackie Suprenant of Chicago, Patty (Bill Harnett) Grauf of Chicago, Janet (Dan) Carlisle of Carthage, and Carol Brower of Hamilton; 11 grandchildren, Ryan (Pierina Lametta) Suprenant, Laura (Brian Rohde) Suprenant, Lindsay Suprenant, Joe (Heidi) Carlisle, Mark (Jennifer) Carlisle, Tyler (Megan) Carlisle, Mary (Alan) Byers, Jack (Lauren) Carlisle, Michael Brower, Katie (Boyd) Higgins, and Ben Brower; and 14 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry in 2019; and five brothers, Lowell, Wilbur, Leland, Howard and Leonard.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, at the First Baptist Church in Carthage, with burial to follow in the Elvaston Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, with family meeting friends from 5-7 p.m.



Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church in Carthage.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

