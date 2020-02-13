Home

POWERED BY

Services
Banks & Beals Funeral Homes - Dallas City Facility
579 E. 3rd St.
Dallas City, IL 62330
(217) 852-3515
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Banks & Beals Funeral Homes - Dallas City Facility
579 E. 3rd St.
Dallas City, IL 62330
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Crane Cemetery
Lomax, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. (Stolp) Mower


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. (Stolp) Mower Obituary
Mary E. Mower, 93, of Park Place Elder Living, Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Dallas City, Ill., passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Park Place.

Mary was born on October 12, 1926, in Lorraine, Ill., the daughter of Luther and Mabel Hitz Stolp. On December 19, 1953, she married George "Teamy" Mower in Palmyra, Missouri. He preceded her in death on November 12, 1982.

Mrs. Mower worked for 41 years IAAP in Middletown. She was a member of the Grace Bible Church in Dallas City and was a former resident of the Bickford of Burlington. Mary enjoyed gardening, flowers, playing bingo, crocheting and traveling with George. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Survivors include one son: Floyd (Judy) Akers of Burlington, Iowa; one daughter: Dorothy (Jack) Haynes of Burlington; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and two sisters: Rachel Jamison of Camden, Illinois and Lucille Weaver of Macomb, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband; one son: Jerry Akers; one step-son: Jack Mower; one sister: Maxine Carper and four brothers: Olin, Keith, Fred and Laurence Eugene Stolp.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Monday, February 17, at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City. A graveside service will follow at noon at the Crane Cemetery, Lomax, Illinois. A memorial fund has been established for the , American Heart Associating or the .

To leave a condolence please visit Mary's obituary at banksandbeals.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -