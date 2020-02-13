|
|
Mary E. Mower, 93, of Park Place Elder Living, Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Dallas City, Ill., passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Park Place.
Mary was born on October 12, 1926, in Lorraine, Ill., the daughter of Luther and Mabel Hitz Stolp. On December 19, 1953, she married George "Teamy" Mower in Palmyra, Missouri. He preceded her in death on November 12, 1982.
Mrs. Mower worked for 41 years IAAP in Middletown. She was a member of the Grace Bible Church in Dallas City and was a former resident of the Bickford of Burlington. Mary enjoyed gardening, flowers, playing bingo, crocheting and traveling with George. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include one son: Floyd (Judy) Akers of Burlington, Iowa; one daughter: Dorothy (Jack) Haynes of Burlington; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and two sisters: Rachel Jamison of Camden, Illinois and Lucille Weaver of Macomb, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one son: Jerry Akers; one step-son: Jack Mower; one sister: Maxine Carper and four brothers: Olin, Keith, Fred and Laurence Eugene Stolp.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Monday, February 17, at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City. A graveside service will follow at noon at the Crane Cemetery, Lomax, Illinois. A memorial fund has been established for the , American Heart Associating or the .
To leave a condolence please visit Mary's obituary at banksandbeals.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020