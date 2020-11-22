1/1
Mary E. (Dunn) Noel
1944 - 2020
Mary E. Noel, 76, of Montrose, passed away at 3:57 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital.

She was born on May 10, 1944, in Armstrong, Mo., to Clarence and Catherine Rockenfield Dunn. On Feb. 4, 1978, she married Elmer Turner in Fort Madison and he passed away on Dec. 29, 1992. She then married George L. Noel on July 20, 1996 in Montrose and he preceded her in death on June 4, 2006.

Mary worked at Sheaffer Pen, Ortho and at Central Lee Schools in the kitchen retiring after 21 years of service.

She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Montrose and the Three Rivers Tractor Club. Mary enjoyed dancing, doing genealogy work and being outdoors. She especially loved spending time with her friends and socializing.

Survivors include three brothers, Benjamin Dunn of Fort Madison, Robert (Gloria) Dunn of Fort Madison, and David (Melva) Dunn of Huntsville, Mo.; two nieces, Sherri (Seth) Hora and Lora Dunn; one nephew, Robert R. (Michelle) Dunn; several great nieces and nephews; a step daughter, Sherri Turner of Fort Madison and her children, Dustin and Carolyn; a step son, Nicholas Turner of Fort Madison and her companion, Sam Daggs of Montrose.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and her beloved dog, Chelsea.

The funeral service for Mary will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. The family will meet with friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11. Burial will follow in Montrose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for PAW Animal Shelter and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
