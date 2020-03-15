|
|
Mary Grace Biondolino, 88, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 9:45 a..m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, Ill.
Mary was born Feb. 18, 1932, the daughter of Reed and Leona (Dachenhausen) Swanson, in Topeka, Kan. She graduated from high school in Bremerton, Wash.
On Aug. 1, 1953, she was united in marriage with Jack M. Biondolino in Bremerton. He preceded her in death in 2017.
Mary had worked for a bank in Alton, Ill., early in her marriage and had cared for the elderly in Carthage for several years. She was an active member of TOPS for over 50 years and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Carthage.
Mary is survived by five children, Rick Biondolino of West Palm Beach, Fla., Ronald (Pam) Biondolino and Robert (Paula) Biondolino, both of Carthage, Susan (Trig) Greetan of Bonham, Texas, and Sherry (James) Parker of Allen, Texas; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother, Wayne (Bonnie) Swanson of Washington; and a sister, Rena (Jordon) Sparks of California.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; a grandson, Evan; three sisters, Leona, Jessie and Janie; and one brother, Jim.
A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Carthage, with burial to follow in Keokuk National Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established.
Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020