Mary Jo Best Laffoon

Mary Jo Best Laffoon Obituary
Mary Jo Best Laffoon, 69, of Holts Summit, Mo., formerly of Clark County, Mo., died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Holts Summit. Family will receive friends Saturday at 10 a.m., prior to the service.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 202 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home. Following the visitation, graveside services will be held at Peaksville Cemetery.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
