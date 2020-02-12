Home

Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Mary Jo Cole


1945 - 2020
Mary Jo Cole Obituary
Mary Jo Cole, 75, of Keokuk, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital in Ft. Madison.

She was born Feb. 8, 1945, in Hardin, Ill., the daughter of Charles and Jesse Blackorby Foster.

She was united in marriage with Wilburn "Butch" Cole in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on Feb. 7, 2020.

Mary had been employed at Caterpillar and as a CNA throughout the years. Mary was an avid Elvis fan. She loved trying her luck at the casino and also collected casino coins.

She is survived by one son, Thomas Foster (Kelly Hudson) of Brighton, Iowa; one daughter, Bobbie Jo Pulliam (Joe) of Bloomington, Ill.; one step-daughter, Dawn Walters, of Madison, Wis.; four grandchildren, Jesse Foster, James Foster, Kayla Pulliam and Krista Pulliam, and one step-granddaughter, Victoria Walters; one sister, Ida Mocilan (John) of Peoria, Ill.; and three brothers, Jesse "Frank" Foster (Robin) of Missouri, George "Ted" Foster (Charlotte) of Muscatine, and Fred Foster (Linda) of Louisiana.

Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Tom Foster; and one sister, Marguerite Sue Cole.

According to her wishes, there will be no services.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
