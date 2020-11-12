1/1
Mary K. Trone
Mary K. Trone, 81, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at her home at Hickory Grove in Carthage at 11:06 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Mary was born July 7, 1939, the daughter of Ray and Ruby Maxine (Copeland) Hale, in Carthage. She graduated from Carthage High School.

On Aug. 17, 1957, she was united in marriage with John Trone in Carthage. He preceded her in death in 2010. Mary worked for many years in surgery and housekeeping at Memorial Hospital in Carthage. She was a member of the Burnside Christian Church.

Mary is survived by five daughters, Barbara (Rick) Shaw of Warsaw, Ill., Jackie (Steve) Marshall of Hamilton, Ill., Susan (Jeff) Climer of Carthage, Carla (Ryan) Settles of Bowen, Ill., and Nancy (Dennis) Heinecke of Carthage; two stepdaughters, Marilyn (Jerry) Thompson of Carthage, and Peggy (Damon) Azinger of Keokuk; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Orville (Evelyn) Hale of Nauvoo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, John.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, with burial in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.

Memorials may be directed the Lee County Hospice or the Hickory Grove Activity Fund.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
