Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary K. Trone, 81, of Carthage, Ill., died at her home at Hickory Grove in Carthage, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.



Graveside services will be held at Moss Ridge Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.



Printy Funeral Home will have a book and service folders available 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Carthage.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store