Mary Kathleen Ullrich, 95, of Vinton, died at 6:12 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha.
Mary was born Sept.14, 1924, at Paris, Ill., a daughter of William L. Sr. and Edith Marie (Hardy) Clark. She married Albert Russell Ullrich Sr. on June 10, 1950, at Chicago, Ill. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2002.
Mary did office work for Collins Radio, Marshall Fields, and Steel Mill US. She also worked for Killian's and Bishop's Buffet in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening and puzzles. She was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne (James) Stastny of Shellsburg; one son, Albert Russell (Arlene) Ullrich Jr. of Shellsburg; one sister, Bonnie Marie Clark of Fort Wayne, Ind.; one brother-in-law, Jim Ullrich of West Burlington; and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Evelyn and Genette, and five brothers, Albert, Harold, William Jr, Homer, and Oren.
Visitation will be from 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison. A graveside Catholic committal service and burial will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Fort Madison.
A memorial has been established. Contributions may be made at the Barr Memorial Chapel.
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019