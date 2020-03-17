Home

Mary L. Amann


1927 - 2020
Mary L. Amann Obituary
Mary L. Amann, 92, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk.

Mary was born Sept. 12, 1927, in rural Nauvoo, Ill., the daughter of Carl and Augusta Wilkens.

Mary was united in marriage with Paul Amann on March 5, 1946, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo. He preceded her in death in 1994.

She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mary was also a day care provider for 30 years touching many lives. She loved her family and also each of the children she opened her home to. Each of those children held a special place in her heart.

Mary is survived by seven children, M. Jane (Dennis) Wolgemuth of Nauvoo, Phil (Janet) Amann of Hamilton, Jim (Debra) Amann of Hamilton, Susan (Greg) Bolton of Hamilton, Theresa (John) Mason of Hamilton, Mark (Becky) Amann of Pittsfield, Ill., and Sarah (Jeff) Oberman of Fenton, Mo.; 17 grandchildren, Anthony (Connie) Wolgemuth, Amy (John) Hellige, Gay (Bryan) Hoffman, Bradley (Julie) Bell, Kimberly (Bill) Sikes, Angela Miller, Tarah Amann, Matt Amann, Josh (Cindy) Heitman, Jessica (Jeff) Dowdall, Danny Bolton, Kendall (Emily) Bush, Isaac Amann, Mackenzie Amann, Ryan (Courtney) Oberman, Paul Oberman and Anne Oberman; 22 great-grandchildren with one expected in late spring; and four great-great-grandchildren with one expected in late spring; one sister-in-law, Ann Wilkens; several cousins; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul; brothers, Ambrose and Charles in infancy, and Joseph and Carl Junior; sisters, Irene and Jeanie; and her beloved nephew, Monsignor Greg Ketcham.

Mary was a wonderful mother, mentor and friend to many. She will be greatly missed.

Private graveside services will be held for immediate family. When allowed, visitation and a memorial mass will be conducted.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hamilton, or the Keokuk Area Hospital Foundation.

Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
