Mary Lee Johnson, 96, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her home in Carthage.
Mary Lee was born Aug. 10, 1923, the daughter of Lawrence and Helen (Mesick) Swain in Pilot Grove Township, Ill.
She attended Carthage High School, graduating in 1941. She then attended Western Illinois University, receiving her teaching certificate, and taught school during World War II.
On March 2, 1947, she was united in marriage with Robert Johnson at the First United Methodist Church in Carthage. He preceded her in death in 2015.
Mary Lee had worked at the school and church as a secretary and was also well known in the area for her skills as a seamstress. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Carthage.
Mary is survived by three children, Roger (Linda) Johnson of Albany, Ill., Linda Sue Johnson of Carthage, and Patty (Michael) Wiegers of Lewistown, Ill.; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Johnson of Jefferson, Wis.; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Larry Edward Johnson; and brother, William Swain.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at First United Methodist Church in Carthage, with burial to follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with family meeting friends from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Carthage.
Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020