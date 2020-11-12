Mary LeMaster, 77, of Alexandria, Mo., passed away at 8:32 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
She was born Oct. 5, 1943, in Keokuk, the daughter of the late C.R. and Dorothy "Dora" Maxine (Harris) Sackman.
Mary graduated from Clark County R-1 High School in 1962.
She married Gary J. LeMaster on June 3, 1962 in Keokuk, and he survives.
Mary retired from Methode Electronics. Prior to that, she worked at Brecks and at Todd Uniform. She enjoyed NASCAR racing, shopping, her dogs Ricky and Zoe, and attending craft fairs. Mary loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Gary, Mary is survived by a son, Bill (Dawn) LeMaster of St. Charles, Mo.; five grandchildren, Heather (Casey) Yates of Kahoka, Mo., Devan LeMaster of St. Charles, Joshua LeMaster of St. Charles, Lauren (Jared) Parker of Saginaw, Texas, and Seth LeMaster of St. Charles; four great-grandchildren, Brayden Brunk of Kahoka, Danika Wilson of Kahoka, Paiton Rose LeMaster of St. Charles, and Baby Girl Parker of Saginaw, Texas; two brothers, Raymond (Megan) Sackman of Bonnie, Ill., and Frank Sackman of Alexandria; a sister, Virginia Price of Kahoka; and by several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Hope Overhulser; her stepfather, Dwayne Altmaier; a sister, Darleen Allison; two brothers in infancy; and by a son-in-law, David Overhulser.
In accordance with Mary's wishes no public services will be conducted and cremation rites will be accorded. Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka has been entrusted with the care and arrangements.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mary are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice
.
