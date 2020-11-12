1/1
Mary LeMaster
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary LeMaster, 77, of Alexandria, Mo., passed away at 8:32 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

She was born Oct. 5, 1943, in Keokuk, the daughter of the late C.R. and Dorothy "Dora" Maxine (Harris) Sackman.

Mary graduated from Clark County R-1 High School in 1962.

She married Gary J. LeMaster on June 3, 1962 in Keokuk, and he survives.

Mary retired from Methode Electronics. Prior to that, she worked at Brecks and at Todd Uniform. She enjoyed NASCAR racing, shopping, her dogs Ricky and Zoe, and attending craft fairs. Mary loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Gary, Mary is survived by a son, Bill (Dawn) LeMaster of St. Charles, Mo.; five grandchildren, Heather (Casey) Yates of Kahoka, Mo., Devan LeMaster of St. Charles, Joshua LeMaster of St. Charles, Lauren (Jared) Parker of Saginaw, Texas, and Seth LeMaster of St. Charles; four great-grandchildren, Brayden Brunk of Kahoka, Danika Wilson of Kahoka, Paiton Rose LeMaster of St. Charles, and Baby Girl Parker of Saginaw, Texas; two brothers, Raymond (Megan) Sackman of Bonnie, Ill., and Frank Sackman of Alexandria; a sister, Virginia Price of Kahoka; and by several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Hope Overhulser; her stepfather, Dwayne Altmaier; a sister, Darleen Allison; two brothers in infancy; and by a son-in-law, David Overhulser.

In accordance with Mary's wishes no public services will be conducted and cremation rites will be accorded. Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka has been entrusted with the care and arrangements.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mary are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice.

You are invited to share your memories of Mary and leave a condolence at www.wilsontriplett.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Triplett & Neal Funeral Homes
825 Chestnut Street
Louisville, IL 62858
(618) 665-3100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Triplett & Neal Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved