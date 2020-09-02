Mary Louise (Corr) Koechle, 70, of Keokuk, passed away Tuesday, Sept, 1, 2020, at her home in Keokuk.
Mary was born Sept. 18, 1949, at Graham Hospital in Keokuk, the daughter of Delbert Earl and Mary Ellen (Haage) Corr.
After receiving her associate degree in nursing from Southeastern Community College, Mary worked over 40 years as a nurse, retiring in 2012.
She was a member of Evangelical Free Church in Keokuk, where she was actively involved in the AWANA program. She also taught at Keokuk Christian Academy for a year. She was a talented seamstress and sewed for Show Choir for six years. Her love for sewing started as a young child and continued throughout her entire life. Mary had a passion for church missions and served on medical mission trips all over the world. She also enjoyed traveling with her family. She loved her ragdoll cats, but, most importantly, she loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Lynn (Tim) Kelly of Keokuk; two brothers, Charles W. (Barb) Corr of Clinton, Iowa, and Earl Corr of Keokuk; three grandchildren, Cheyenne Butcher, Kara Kavanagh (Peter), and Braeden Kavanagh; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Mary Michelle Brownlee.
Mary's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at noon on Friday, Sept. 4, at Evangelical Free Church in Keokuk, with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.
Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. to noon, directly before the service.
For the safety of those attending, masks are strongly encouraged, and social distancing practices will be in place.
For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed via the Evangelical Free Church of Keokuk Facebook live.
Memorials may be directed to the Evangelical Free Church in Keokuk.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.