This is the story of Mary Marjorie Campbell (Peterson). To us she was Mom, Big Grandma, and Gigi. A spunky, strong-willed, independent, and loving woman.
Her story began on Oct. 6, 1926, born to Ross and Francis Peterson. She was their third child of four children and the only girl. She was raised here in Keokuk, but traveled all over the United States. She married right out of high school and had a daughter Constance (Harris). She then divorced and raised her daughter as a single, strong woman, with the help of her parents.
Her daughter then married Gregory and gave her four grandchildren, Sunshine, Noah, Daniel and Marietta. She was an amazing grandma, teaching them to skateboard, play ping-pong in the kitchen (extra points if you got it in a coffee cup) and even played potion, making, always willing to sample them. She carried on all these wonderful things to her great-grandchildren, Malachi and Mackenna. Her family was her pride and joy.
Her death was no surprise to any of us though, as she had been asking to die for years. The good Lord just wasn't ready for her yet. But on the day, June 8, 2020, the Lord opened the Gates for her, taking her home to be with her family in Heaven. She died in her home surrounded by the love of her family.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with family meeting with friends at that time.
A private family graveside service will be held on Friday.
Memorials may be made to the Heritage Center in Keokuk for the Meals on Wheels Program.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.