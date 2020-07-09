Mary Maxine Kokjohn, 96, passed away on July 7, 2020, at Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison.
She was born April 8, 1924 in Nauvoo, Ill., the daughter of Aloysius and Anna (Haas) Faulkner. She grew up on a farm outside Nauvoo with eight brothers and sisters.She graduated from Ss. Peter and Paul High School.
Maxine married Dr. Alfred J. Kokjohn on June 7, 1947, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Nauvoo.. Alfie preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2003. He said she was the most intelligent person he had ever met.
She was a long time member of Sacred Heart Church, where she volunteered for 20 years. She was a tenacious woman of high morals who greatly valued tradition, church and family. She was a devout Catholic and a model American. Maxine lived a full life, mentally sharp and physically active until the end.
Living in the same dwelling in Fort Madison since 1956, she took responsibility for the majority of the maintenance; mowing the lawn, gardening, shoveling snow and various handyman projects. She was a skilled seamstress, a birdwatcher, a card shark, an avid reader, a crossword puzzle master and an excellent cook and hostess. Maxine was spirited, self-sufficient and resourceful; she was as straightforward with her words as she was generous with her love, time and energy.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and deep circle of friends. She (along with Alfie) was an avid sports fan- holding Iowa Hawkeye football season tickets for 30 years. She orchestrated an annual family March Madness event. She loved watching the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, Hawkeye Basketball and attended the games, meets and matches of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by four sons, Steve (wife Carolyn) Kokjohn of Farmington, Craig (wife Andrea) Kokjohn of Naperville, Ill., Brad (wife Robin) Kokjohn of Farmington, and Kevin (wife Susan) Kokjohn of Denton, Texas; two sisters, Anne Eibon of San Antonio, Texas and Rosemary Groene of Kansas City, Mo.; seven granddaughters and two grandsons; seven great granddaughters and seven great grandsons.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and two brothers.
Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A private family burial will be in Soldier's Circle, Oakland Cemetery in Fort Madison at a date yet to be determined.
She was loved by many and her life was well lived. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Sacred Heart Church and online condolences may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.