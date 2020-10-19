1/1
Mrs. Mary V. (Howard) Manning
1918 - 2020
Mrs. Mary V. Manning, 101, of Montrose, formerly of Burlington, died at 2:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Montrose Health Center.

Born Dec. 25, 1918, in Burlington, she was the daughter of William Harry and E. Jaunetta (Welch) Howard. She married Raymond LeRoy "Red" Manning Sr. on June 21, 1938, in Fort Madison. He died December 6, 1974.

Mary attended Burlington High School. She was a homemaker and worked as a production worker at Campbell Chain and IRC/TRW.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Throughout her lifetime Mary belonged to many organizations including PTO, Methodist Women, and Pinnacle Card Club (Ray & Mary were champions). She enjoyed gardening, canning, crocheting, needlework, making Christmas ornaments, mowing, and reading. She loved her family and always looked forward to sleepovers with the grandkids.

Survivors include a daughter, Rosalie Ann (Paul) McKoon of Nauvoo, Ill.; a son, Robert B. (Debra) Manning of Stronghurst, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Theresa A. Mapes, Jacqueline Massey, Britt (Angie) Manning, Kirk Manning, Ryan "Franz" Manning, Katie (Tom) Mathews, Cale McKoon, Rachel Manning, and Justin Manning; seven great grandchildren, M. Devan Mapes, Dillon Mapes, Sophia Mathews, Evie Mathews, Emma Manning, Kenleigh Dameron, and Bubby; a nephew, Michael (JoAnne) Mauer; and great niece Michelle (Brad) Kauffman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Raymond L. Manning Jr.; daughter, Priscilla R. Evans; two sisters, Kathryn McConachie and Edith McMaken.

There will be a private family service for Mrs. Manning. Rev. Melisa Bracht-Wagner will officiate. Interment will be in Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorials have been established for Alzheimer's Association and Montrose Health Center.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lunning Chapel
2620 Mount Pleasant St
Burlington, IA 52601
319-752-2771
