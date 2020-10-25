1/
Mary Wilson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Joan" Wilson, 87, of the Lewis County Nursing Home, formerly of Wayland, Mo., and Fort Madison, died at 10:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton, Mo.

Family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington, with Brother Dan Steinbeck officiating.

Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Farmington
501 South 4th St
Farmington, IA 52626
(319) 878-3716
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved