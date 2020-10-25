Mary "Joan" Wilson, 87, of the Lewis County Nursing Home, formerly of Wayland, Mo., and Fort Madison, died at 10:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton, Mo.



Family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.



A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington, with Brother Dan Steinbeck officiating.



Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements.

