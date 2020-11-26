1/1
Matthew Azinger
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Azinger, 54, of Kahoka, Mo., formerly of Jefferson City, Mo., died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Scotland County Memorial Hospital in Memphis Mo.

He was born April 21, 1966, in Keokuk, the son of Albert and Neva Houghton Azinger.

Matthew graduated from Clark County High School with the class of 1985.

He had been employed by Scholastic Books for the last 12 years.

Matthew was a member of Church of Christ in Keokuk and was the church song leader for the congregation.

Matthew was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He left behind his beloved cat, Zoey who was his loyal feline companion.

Matthew is survived by his mother, Neva Azinger of Kahoka, and two sisters, Arlyn Hubbs of Tulsa, Okla., and Paula Azinger of Riverview, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents Francis and Wilma Azinger; and maternal grandparents James and Pauline Houghton.

There will be no services.

Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved