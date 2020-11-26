Maurice R. Helt passed away at Great River Medical Center from complications from COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.



"Morry" or "Buzz" was the son of Maurice and Viola Helt and was born Feb. 29, 1936, at home, a couple miles east of Augusta, Iowa. The house was later moved across the river and set a mile east of Denmark, on Highway 16.



When the Ordinance Plant came in, the family moved to Burlington. Morry graduated from Burlington High School in 1954 and was the punter for the Burlington Greyhounds Football team. One of the things he enjoyed was keeping in touch with his classmates.



Morry is survived by his wife, Kay of 65 years; a daughter, Dee (Mike) Schneider of Evansville, Ind.; three sons, Chuck (Carol) and Gary of Burlington, and Mark (Janice) of Danville; three nephews, Jeff (Patty) Horn of West Burlington, Richard (Brenda) Fredman and David Fredman of Euless, Texas; and one niece, Judy (Brian) Cade of Plano, Texas. He is survived by eight grandchildren and their spouses; three step-granddaughters and spouse; nine great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.



Morry was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Margaret Fredman; a sister-in-law, Dora Horn; and two nephews, Mike Horn and Tim Horn.



At Denmark UCC, he served as Sunday School Superintendent, Head Usher, and Cub Scoutmaster. He and his wife, Kay sponsored the Senior High Youth Group for several years and really enjoyed "their" kids.



Morry was always a race car fan starting with Bob Riddle's stock car crew, races at 34 Raceway and in later years, he was big into NASCAR.



Morry really enjoyed following their children and grandchildren in all of their activities, especially their sporting events and hosting them for weekends playing in the creek. He was very proud of all of them and also the great-grandchildren.



Morry was always laid back, taking life as it came. He took special care of his cars and his lawn looked like a park. Morry loved telling stories. He will be greatly missed by his family.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no service at this time.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

