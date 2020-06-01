Max L. Jobe
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Max L. Jobe, 67, of McCook, Neb., died May 9, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.

He was born Aug. 25, 1952, in Keokuk, to Ralph and Mildred Jobe.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the early 1970s.

Max worked for many years as a machinist. During his leisure time, he was a drummer and enjoyed fishing and working on cars.

He is survived by his wife Susan Jobe; children Brad Jobe, Christopher Jobe, Jennifer Jobe, Celeste Groenjes, and Rachel Keith; sisters Joy Jobe and Connie Jobe.

Max was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ronald Jobe and Warren Jobe; and his sister Vickie Jobe.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Leave online messages for the family at NebraskaCremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved