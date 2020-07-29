Maxine Aden Fruehling McCarty left this life peacefully on July 22, 2020, just nine days short of her 98th birthday.



She was born Maxine Evelyn Aden on July 31, 1922, in Illinois. Raised by her maternal grandmother, Maxine grew up in a strict environment. She learned how to clean, cook, and sew. These skills would serve her well in her adult life.



Maxine attended school in LaPrairie, Ill., where she would later meet and marry Rollin "Shark" Fruehling in 1941. They had two sons, Gene and Terry. Rollin tragically lost his life to a construction accident in 1958.



Maxine later moved to Keokuk. It was there she met Gilbert McCarty in 1965, a dedicated farmer and also a Lee County supervisor. Gilbert had lost his wife to cancer in 1963. After the loss of both partners, Gilbert and Maxine were married in 1966. Together they raised their blended families of two Fruehlings and four McCartys. Maxine and Gilbert worked side by side managing the farms in the Argyle area.



They began vacationing in Florida in the late 1960s, eventually moving to Fort Myers, Fla., permanently in 1993. Gilbert passed in January of 2000 at the age of 81.



Maxine's gifts and achievements were endless. She was awarded "Mother of the Year" for Adams County, Ill., in 1960. She was a trained dance instructor following graduation from the Arthur Murray School of Dance. Her love of dance led her to teach numerous dance classes at Seven Lakes Golf and Tennis Community in Florida and at summer seminars at Principia College in Illinois. Her artistry was spectacular from designing her home with Gilbert on Fort Myers Beach to winning a "Hands on Art" award for the blind to enjoy. She was dedicated to her family and could often find her collecting shells for fashion projects and displays with them.



She is survived by her son Gene (Jacalyn), Judy McCarty, Karen McCarty Bottemanne, Jon McCarty (Amy) along with eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her first husband Rolling, her brother Gene, her son Terry, her husband Gilbert, and her stepdaughter, Ann McCarty.



She will always be remembered for her treasured artistic talents and as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store