Maxine Tomblin


1923 - 2020
Maxine Tomblin Obituary
Maxine Tomblin, 97, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Montebello Healthcare Center in Hamilton, Ill.

Maxine was born Feb. 3, 1923, in rural Warsaw, the daughter of Truman and Opal (Gooding) Grimes.

On Dec. 24, 1947, she was united in marriage with Leland Robert "Tom" Tomblin at Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw. He preceded her in death in 1992.

Maxine was a proud resident of Warsaw and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for many years, where she faithfully served in the Methodist Women, taught Sunday school, and worked in the nursery. She was a meticulous housekeeper, and her home was always immaculate. She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers, and hated weeds springing up in them. Maxine was a beloved babysitter, taking care of countless Warsaw children throughout the years, many of whom stayed in touch with her. In her younger years, Maxine enjoyed spending her free time dancing, and in later years, enjoyed playing bingo with her friends.

Maxine is survived by her niece Donna (Steve) Winters of Augusta, Ill.; her special cousin Teresa (Kenny) Culpepper of Warsaw; three great-nieces and great-nephews, Jenna (Chris) Lilly of Augusta, Jason (Jessica) Winters of Jacksonville, Ill., and Jaci (Brandon Cornell) Winters of Quincy, Ill.; and three great-great-nieces and -nephews, Kendra and Carter Lilly of Augusta and Dawson Winters of Jacksonville.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Willa Fern Ruffcorn.

A private graveside will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Warsaw.

Memorials may be directed to Blessing Hospice.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.

Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
