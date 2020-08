Or Copy this URL to Share

Melba "Jean" McCallister, more commonly known as "Aunt Jeanie," died Aug. 19, 2020, at Wesley Village at age 96, with her sister and niece by her side.



Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage. Burial will be held at a later date at Moss Ridge Cemetery.



Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, prior to funeral services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store