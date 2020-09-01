Melody A. Williams, 72, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Melody was born May 23, 1948, in Keokuk, the daughter of Raymond Wilbert and Mabel A. (Reed) Williams.
She was employed for many years as a certified medical assistant for Dr. Williamson, and at Methode in Carthage. She also worked at various other jobs over the course of her working career. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Warsaw and was very involved at the Spunky Point Senior Center in Warsaw. In her free time, Melody enjoyed singing, cooking, and many forms of needlepoint, knitting and crocheting. She was an avid Cardinals baseball fan and volunteered in the AWANA program at First Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ill. She was also a talented singer. Melody never knew a stranger and will be deeply missed by all.
Melody is survived by three children, the Rev. Robert Raymond Schafer of Lubbock, Texas, the Rev. Capt. Laura Elaine Fenton of Cheyenne, Wy., and Rebecca Renee Schafer-Trenter (Jay Kalvestrand) of Sheboygan Falls, Wis.; four grandchildren, Sean Fenton, Tevin M. Williams, Meaghan (Logan) Potter and Christopher R. Trenter; four great-grandchildren, David, Bentlee, Anakin and Athena; her brother Leslie Raymond Williams of Orlando, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Melody is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sherry.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a private burial will be held at Pilot Grove Cemetery near Burnside, Ill.
Memorials may be directed to the family for expenses.
Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.