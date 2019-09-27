Home

Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
502 Ave E
West Point, IA 52656
(319) 837-6331
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
West Point, IA
Rosary
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
West Point, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
West Point, IA
Melvin Francis Rauenbuehler


1936 - 2019
Melvin Francis Rauenbuehler Obituary
Melvin Francis Rauenbuehler, 83, of West Point, passed away at 5:50 a.m. Thursday Sept. 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 9, 1936, at West Point, the son of Clem and Anna (Jacobsmeier) Rauenbuehler.
On Feb. 10, 1962, at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul, he married Bertha Menke.
Survivors include his wife Bertha of West Point; two sons, David (Becky) Rauenbuehler of Mount Pleasant and Kevin (Tracie) Rauenbuehler of West Point.; two daughters, Judy (Brian) Stuekerjuergen of West Point and Mari Joyce (Wes) Schwanke of West Point; eight grandchildren, Daniel (Alicia) Stuekerjuergen and Brent Stuekerjuergen of West Point, Benjamin, Nathan and Andrew Rauenbuehler of Mount Pleasant, and Eric, Adam and Maria Rauenbuehler of West Point; one brother, Carl (Mary Ann) Rauenbuehler of Sterling, Ill.; two sisters, Anna Lee Conrad of West Point and LaVina (Carl) Hellweg of Houghton; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Rauenbuehler of Mount Pleasant; and one brother-in-law, Ron Mayer of Fort Madison. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Linus and Valentine Rauenbuehler; and six sisters, Eileen Pieper, Clementine Holtkamp, Jean Hellweg, Kay Mayer, LaVerne Rauenbuehler and Rosemary Kruse.
Mel was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in West Point. A member of St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church where he served in the past as Parish Council President, Trustee of the Church and Trustee of Calvary Cemetery.
Prior to retiring he worked at Merschman Seeds, owned and operated Farm Equipment Repair and was the shop manager at J.J. Nichting in Mount Pleasant. Following retirement he worked at Arctic Glacier.
He enjoyed mechanical work, playing euchre, woodworking and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
The family will meet with friends 9-10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 28, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept.28, with Fr. Dennis Hoffman as Celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in West Point.
Published in Daily Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019
