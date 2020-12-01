1/1
Merle W. Huston
1931 - 2020
Merle W. Huston, 89, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away at 7:43 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.

Merle was born Nov. 26, 1931, the son of Arthur and Melva (Ewing) Huston, in Keokuk.

He was united in marriage with Lois Joan Conners in Carthage on Jan. 23, 1956. She preceded him in death at an early age. He was later married to Gladys VanWinkle. They later divorced.

He was a production operator for over 24 years at the Burlington Ordinance Plant. He retired early in 1991 to help care for his grandson. Merle raised large gardens and baled hay with his daughter, Peggy. He also raised rabbits and had horses, dogs and many other animals. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Merle is survived by his daughter, Peggy (Kevin) Job, of Warsaw; grandchildren, Jesse Job, Dalton Job and McKenzie Jones; and great-grandchildren, Dominic Tad Job Jones and Hunter Lee Dillinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois; and 10 siblings, Henry, Arthur, Melvin, James and Russell Lee Huston and Verna Means, Dorothy Rude, Joy Bell Dunn, his twin sister, Murl Dean Bloyd, and a sister in infancy.

Private family services will be held at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Merle W. Huston.

Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home-Hamilton
720 Main Street
Hamilton, IL 62341
(217) 847-3321
