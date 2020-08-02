1/1
Michael Dean Roth
1940 - 2020
Michael "Mike" Dean Roth, 79, of Keokuk, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Alexandria, Mo.

Mike was born Oct. 11, 1940, in Davenport, the son of Floyd and Beulah (Shoemaker) Roth.

He worked for R.W. Cardella, and retired from the Keokuk Fire Department. After retirement, he worked part time for Harrison Monuments in Warsaw, Ill. In his free time, Mike enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, joyriding in his car, and, most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his daughter Candice (Michael Dean Sweet) Robinson of Alexandria; two granddaughters, Addyson and Naomi Sweet of Alexandria; sisters Betty (Jack) Crocker of Derby, Kan., Sandra (Don) Hill of Kewanee, Ill., Janice (Kenny) LeMaster of Revere, Mo., and Suzan (Ron) Payne, Kathryn (Keith) Oliver, and Vera (Dick) Lillis, all of Keokuk. Other survivors include many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Joe Roth.

Mike's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk, at 917 Blondeau St. Burial will follow at a later date.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2-6 p.m., with family meeting friends from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Keokuk Fire Department.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center - Blondeau St.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-2340
Guest Book sponsored by DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center - Blondeau St.

