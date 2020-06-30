Michael Dean Thurman
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Micheal Dean Thurman, 41, of Warsaw, Ill., formerly of Keokuk, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Des Moines.

Micheal was born May 3, 1979, at Keokuk Area Hospital in Keokuk, the son of Roger Dean and Sharon Kay (Prewett) Thurman.

He was a lifelong resident of the Warsaw area, and worked construction and factory jobs. He loved to spend his free time hunting and fishing, and was a talented artist and woodworker. Micheal will always be remembered for his great sense of humor.

Micheal is survived by his parents, Roger Dean and Sharon Kay Thurman of Warsaw; two sons, Christopher Wayne Thurman of Quincy, Ill., and Zachary Micheal Thurman of Hamilton, Ill.; his daughter Maci Renee Cochenour of Medill, Mo.; his brother Jeff Allen Thurman of Warsaw; and many other family members.

Micheal was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Micheal's life will be celebrated by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw, with burial to follow at the Lutheran Cemetery in Warsaw.

Visitation will be on Friday from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the family for expenses.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.

Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
(217) 256-4700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved