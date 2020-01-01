|
Michael Duane "Mike" Thompson, 73, of Ferris, Ill., passed away at his home Tuesday morning, Dec. 31, 2019, at 6:55 a.m.
Mike was born Nov. 10, 1946, the son of Herbert Ora and Hilda Irene (Greenplate) Thompson in Macomb, Ill. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1964 and went on to attend trade school in Quincy, Ill. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 until his honorable discharge as a sergeant in 1968. He then served from 1971 to 1972 in the Army Reserves.
On May 5, 1989, he was united in marriage with Donna Lynn McHugh in Keokuk.
Mike was a mechanic for International Harvester, retiring in 2000. He later worked for GPLS in 2010, and was a bus driver in 2013. Mike was currently serving on the Ferris Village Board, and had been an active member and past commander of VFW Lodge 5117. Mike was a member of the U.A.W., and First Baptist Church in Carthage. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Mike enjoyed stock car racing, was a Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan, and had been a driver himself. He also enjoyed playing cards and "tinkering" in his garages. Mike loved dressing up for Halloween and as Santa Claus for Christmas. He kept his sense of humor even up to the time of his passing.
Mike is survived by his wife, Donna, of Ferris; son, Wyatt (Rebecca) Twaddle of Gurnee, Ill.; special sister, Jennie (Tom) Snodgrass of Ferris and her family; daughter, Charlotte Cross and family of Oklahoma City; three sons, Jeff Thompson and Mike Thompson and family of Macomb, and Nathan Thompson of Edwardsville, Ill.; two children very close to the family, Josh (Danelle) Twaddle of Des Moines, and Jaci Twaddle of Cedar Falls; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jody (Robert) Hasten and family of Carthage, Ill., Robert (Sherri) McHugh and family of Andover, Ill., Jeanie (Greg) Jones and family of Carthage, Ill., Richard (Melody) McHugh of Moline, Ill., and Dean (Terri) McHugh and family of Carthage; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert Wayne Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Carthage, with burial to follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage, with military rites provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Hancock County Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held Friday from 3-8 p.m., with family meeting friends from 6-8 p.m.
A memorial fund has been established.
Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020