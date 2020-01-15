|
Michael J. Kinman, 62, of Fort Madison, formerly of Nauvoo, Ill., died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo, with the Rev. Mark Anderson officiating.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until time of services.
Cremation will be entrusted to Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home following the service.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020