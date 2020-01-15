Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home
2420 Young Street
Nauvoo, IL 62354
(217) 453-2420
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kinman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Kinman

Send Flowers
Michael J. Kinman Obituary
Michael J. Kinman, 62, of Fort Madison, formerly of Nauvoo, Ill., died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo, with the Rev. Mark Anderson officiating.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until time of services.

Cremation will be entrusted to Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home following the service.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -