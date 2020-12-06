1/1
Michael Paul "Mike" Rodefer
1950 - 2020
Michael Paul "Mike" Rodefer, 70, of Fort Madison died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the West Point Care Center, West Point, Iowa. He was born July 28, 1950 in Illinois, a son of Keith Paul and Alice Louise (Phillips) Rodefer. On June 10, 1972, he married Frances Kay Stotlar in Wever, Iowa. She survives.

Mike is a 1968 graduate of Fort Madison High School. As a young man he worked at the former Harvey's Standard Station in Fort Madison. He was an engineer with the BNSF Railroad, retiring in 2010. Mike could be found most nights working in his garage on his "pride and joy," a 1955 Chevy Nomad. He loved cruise night, watching drag racing at Indianapolis, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Frances; one daughter, Amy (Travis) Gelsthorpe of Fort Madison; one son, Bryan Rodefer of Fort Madison; two brothers, Rusty (Brooke) Rodefer of Nahunta, Georgia and Randy (DeeDee) Rodefer of Burlington, Iowa; one half-sister, Bobbie Jo (Kermit) Willis of Fort Madison; two grandchildren, Macayla (Brandon) Lambert and Daniel Rodefer; two aunts, one uncle, several nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Roger Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes, his body has been cremated. His family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison. Friends are invited to join his family for a 11:30 a.m. graveside service and burial at Claypoole Cemetery, rural Wever, with Pastor Dean Graber officiating.

A memorial has been established for PAW; contributions may be made at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison. Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Rodefer family and an online guest book may be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Barr Memorial Chapel
Barr Memorial Chapel Inc
1919 Avenue F
Fort Madison, IA 52627
(319) 372-5664
