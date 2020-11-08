Michael T. "Mickey" Smith, 79, of Denmark, passed away at 12:34 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals.
He was born on Feb. 1, 1941, in Loveland, Colo., to Raymond and Nellie Smalley Smith and was raised by his grandparents, Stewart and Helen Smalley. On July 11, 1960, he married Carol June Rashid in Lincoln, Neb., and she passed away on April 20, 2016.
Mickey worked at IAAP and then ISP where he retired after 20 years of service. He served in the US Air Force and was an Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Survivors include one daughter, Barby (David) Ball of Donnellson; three sons, Tony (Katrina) Smith of Denmark, Paul Smith of Denmark, and Tom (Cindy) Smith of Denmark; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and one sister, Kaye Smith of Denmark.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and two brothers, Raymond and Bobby.
Per his wishes, there will be a private graveside service in Denmark Cemetery. King-Lynk Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A memorial has been established for Denmark Fire and Rescue and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
