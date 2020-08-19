1/1
Michael Turner
1949 - 2020
Michael Turner, 71 of Keokuk, died suddenly Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

He was born April 2, 1949, the son of Alfred and Lucille Turner.

On Nov. 6, 1988, he was united in marriage with Judy Smart Cannon in Keokuk. She survives.

Michael graduated from Canton R-V High School in Canton, Mo. He then received his Bachelor of Science degree in education, with a lifetime teaching certificate, from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.

Michael was employed at the Hubinger Company and later at Armour Dial/Pinnacle, from where he retired in 2014. He owned and operated Turner Sign Studio in Warsaw, Ill., and then was the owner/operator of Sign Works in Keokuk.

Michael was a member of the Methodist Church of Canton in Canton, Mo., and the Keokuk Yacht Club and the Southside Boat Club, both in Keokuk.

He enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River, and also on the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor in Florida. He also enjoyed shooting trap and playing Texas hold 'em at the yacht club, golfing at the Deer Run and Elks golf courses, and camping. Most of all he loved socializing with his friends and family.

Other survivors include his son, Andrew (LaRanda) Turner of Mt. Sterling, Ill.; a granddaughter, Layla Turner; a step-son, Jeff Cannon of Keokuk; two step-granddaughters, Katarina (Jesse) Page of Keokuk and Jillian (Chase) Pohren of Wichita, Kan.; step-grandson, Cody Cannon of Keokuk; two step-great-granddaughters, Jena Page and Lucy Page, and one step-great-grandson, Whitley Page all of Keokuk; along with a niece and nephews and his dog Patches.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Linda Horner; a brother, Phil Turner; and his devoted pets, Baby, Princess, Stella and Tigger.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Keokuk Humane Society.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
