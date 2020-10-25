1/
Michelle Renee Fox-Christy
Michelle Renee Fox-Christy, 52, of Canton, Mo., died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services honoring the life of Michelle will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka, Mo. Brother Gary Whitaker will officiate. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Ill.

Visitation will be at the funeral home from noon-7 p.m. Thursday, with family present from 5-7 p.m.

Those attending services are asked to take appropriate protective measures in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
