Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Milton C. Garrison

Milton C. Garrison Obituary
Milton C. Garrison, 68, of Keokuk, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his son, Shawn Garrison; two siblings, Sharon Randolph and Eugene Edwards, both of Kalona; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family and sent to Vigen Memorial Home, 1328 Concert St., Keokuk, IA 52632.

A memorial reception for family and friends will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2723 340th St., Keokuk.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
