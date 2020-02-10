|
Milton C. Garrison, 68, of Keokuk, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Garrison; two siblings, Sharon Randolph and Eugene Edwards, both of Kalona; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family and sent to Vigen Memorial Home, 1328 Concert St., Keokuk, IA 52632.
A memorial reception for family and friends will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2723 340th St., Keokuk.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
