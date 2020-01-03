|
Milton Robert "Bob" Poetting, 94, of Fort Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1925, in Fort Madison, to Frank and Caroline Oppenheimer Poetting. When Bob was nine years old his father passed away. He became the man of the house and took wonderful care of his mother until she passed away.
Bob was called to serve in the US Navy during WWII. When he returned home he met his future wife at a local dance club. On Nov.25, 1948, he married Lula R. Sanders in Fort Madison. She passed away on Feb. 8, 2008.
He apprenticed and worked as a machinist for the Santa Fe Railroad for 12 years. Bob then worked at Champion Spark Plug as a machinist and retired in 1984 after 25 years of service.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, the Fort Madison Senior Citizens and UAW. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and going on trips with Lou. He loved playing his harmonica and was known by many in the area as the "harmonica man." Bob loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons, Gary (Kathy) Poetting of Des Moines, David Poetting of Marion and Rob (Fiona) Poetting of Fort Madison; two daughters, Mary Lou (Scott) Cowles of Carrollton, Texas and Linda Poetting of Norwalk; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Mike) Mickelsen, Collin (Nikki) Poetting, Abby (Brian) Thornburg, Dustin Cowles, Krista (Michael) Adams, David (Masse) Poetting and Matthew (Sara) Poetting; and nine great grandchildren.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at King-Lynk Funeral Home where the family will meet with friends from 4-6 p.m. A wake service will be held at 6 p.m.
The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Sacred Heart Church, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Fort. Madison Senior Citizens Center or PAW Animal Shelter and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020