Miriam Ellen Weisinger, 93, of rural Fort Madison, passed away at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at The Kensington.
She was born on July 30, 1927, in Fort Madison, to Fred and Cornelia McKee Manny. She married Charles David Weisinger on Aug. 28, 1948, in West Point. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2014.
She was a homemaker and a farm wife. She was a member of Denmark Congregational United Church of Christ, Plymouth Circle, a Sunday School Teacher and a church choir member for many years.
She enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking & baking sweets, playing the piano and following her children and grandchildren's activities. She loved wrestling and attended the Iowa State High School Wrestling Tournament for 40 years and also attended several NCAA Wrestling Tournaments.
Miriam is survived by three sons, Scott (Linda) Weisinger of Fort Madison, Jeff (Mary) Weisinger of Fort Madison, and Bruce (Michele) Weisinger of Marion, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Katie (Mark Hoge of Good Hope, Ill., Lindsay (Jay) Lampe of Fort Madison, Nathan (Sarah) Weisinger of Fort Madison, Grant (Whitney) Weisinger of Fort Madison, Drew (Traci) Weisinger of Fort Madison, Brittany (Dustin) Jaeger of Manchester and Austin (Jenny Paulsen) Weisinger of North Liberty; 17 great grandchildren, Carter, Nolan and Nora Hoge, Haley, Adelyn and Macyn Lampe, Owen, Vada and Lana Weisinger, Akron, Rylan and Leighton Weisinger, Ella, Eliza and Emma Weisinger, Colbie and Caelyn Jaeger; one sister, Janette (Denny) Hanson of Coralville.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, husband and a brother, David Manny.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests a private family visitation and service to be held at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and burial to be held at Denmark Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Denmark Church and contributions may be sent to: Scott Weisinger, 2874 180th Street, Fort Madison, IA 52627.
Online condolences and a video of the funeral service may be found at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.