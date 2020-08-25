Molly Maureen Hurley, 36, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away in a car accident on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, near Donnellson.
Molly was born Oct. 22, 1983, in Keokuk, the daughter of Randy and Mary (Enderle) Hurley.
On Sept. 23, 2017, she was united in marriage with Zach Weyrick in Warsaw. They were later divorced.
Molly graduated from Warsaw High School in 2002 and went on to work at Shear Heaven Salon, before opening her own hair salons in Warsaw – the Vintage Vixen and later Maggie Lou's. She was instrumental in the restoration of Saenger Halle in Warsaw and many other community projects. Molly was a dreamer, an artist, a beautiful giving soul. She was a legend in our community; always volunteering, donating, and spreading unconditional love to everyone she met. She touched the lives of many with her warmth, humor, and outgoing personality. It was truly a blessing to know her.
Molly is survived by her mother Mary Hurley of Warsaw; her father Randy Hurley of Keokuk; two sisters, Megan Hurley of Hamilton, Ill., and Katie Hayes of Farmington; three nephews, Ethan Miller, Robert Dempsey and Nathan Hayes; and her beloved dog Hank. Molly is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Molly was preceded in death by her grandparents and her brother Ryan.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family meeting friends from 4-8 p.m. at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw.
For the safety of those attending, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Memorials may be directed to Warsaw High School art and drama departments.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.