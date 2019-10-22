|
On Sunday morning, October 20, 2019, Mona Hibbert passed very peacefully into the welcoming arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.??She was born January 10, 1935 in Marion county Missouri to Everett and Ruby Lawson. (both long passed but never forgotten). ??She was an LPN and worked for various nursing homes including Sunset Home, Good Samaritan and Illinois Veterans Home. ??She had four sons, who survive, Sam (Terrie) Newlon, Art (Deborah) Newlon, Jim Heitz, and John (HeeKyong) Heitz, twelve grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, her sister, Wanda Matteson of LaPlata, MO and brother, Lynn (Ruth Ann) Lawson of Brookfield, MO, her brother-in-law, Dr. Ben Poage of Richmond, KY and thirteen nieces and nephews. She also had many lifelong friends. Two special ones still survive, Marilyn and Judy. ??She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Lawson and sister, Nina Poage.??She loved taking day trips where she marveled at God's creation, especially wild flowers, fall colors, soft clouds and birds. She also liked cooking, antiques gardening, bluegrass and old-time southern gospel music. ??There will be no services at this time. She will be interred next spring at Ariel Christian Church Cemetery in Ralls County, MO. Family and friends will gather then for a remembrance and a wildflower planting. Did we mention she LOVED wildflowers especially daisies.?Memorials can be made to Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Keokuk IA. (Note; blanket Sunday).
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019