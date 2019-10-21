Home

Mona Nadine Hibbert


1935 - 2019
Mona Nadine Hibbert Obituary
On Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2019, Mona Nadine Hibbert, 84, formerly of Keokuk, passed very peacefully into the welcoming arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in Quincy, Ill.

She was born Jan. 10, 1935, in Marion County, Mo., to Everett and Ruby Lawson (both long passed but never forgotten).

She was an LPN and worked for various nursing homes, including Sunset Home, Good Samaritan and Illinois Veterans Home.

She loved taking day trips where she marveled at God's creation, especially wild flowers, fall colors, soft clouds and birds. She also liked cooking, antiques, gardening, bluegrass and old-time Southern gospel music.

Survivors include four sons, Sam (Terrie) Newlon, Art (Deborah) Newlon, Jim Heitz, and John (HeeKyong) Heitz; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Wanda Matteson of LaPlata, Mo.; brother, Lynn (Ruth Ann) Lawson of Brookfield, Mo.; brother-in-law, Dr. Ben Poage of Richmond, Ky.; and 13 nieces and nephews. She also had many lifelong friends. Two special ones still survive, Marilyn and Judy.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Lawson, and sister, Nina Poage.

There will be no services at this time. She will be interred next spring at Ariel Christian Church Cemetery in Ralls County, Mo. Family and friends will gather then for a remembrance and a wildflower planting. Did we mention she LOVED wildflowers, especially daisies?

Memorials can be made to Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Keokuk (Note: Blanket Sunday).

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
