Our loving mother, Paula Diane (Huebner) Mallonee, 71, formally of Denmark, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2020, at her home in Semmes, Ala.
She was born Oct. 13, 1948, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Fort Madison, to Douglas and Leona (Albernethy) Huebner.
She attended Fort Madison High School, in Fort Madison, graduating in the class of 1966. She worked at Sheaffer Pen Co. in Ft. Madison, and eventually found her passion - working with children as a Teacher's Aide at the Denmark Elementary School, Denmark. She worked there for a decade.
Paula married her "rock," Jerry Jason Mallonee, on Sept.2, 1971, in Dallas City, Ill. They were married 41 years, until his passing.
Paula was unforgettable, as she had open arms (and refrigerator) to anyone that entered her home. She put everyone before herself and would drop everything to help.
Her faith was strong, and she taught her children that God has a plan for everything. A comforting quote Gram used during stressful times was "This too shall pass." She was best known as "Gram" and was adventurous to the end, as she was still attending concerts and picking up new hobbies in her final years.
Her ever-so-famous quote was "Que sera" (Whatever will be, will be) and was frequently shared throughout her lifetime. We love you Gram and your memory will live on forever in the hearts of your family members, siblings, children, grand-children, nieces, nephews and friends.
Paula is survived by her children, Douglas (Kelye) Mallonee, of Mobile, Ala., Jami (Jason) Bohnenkamp, of Denmark, Billie (Darin) Tournear, of Liberty, Ill.; her grandchildren, Mason and Micah Mallonee, Jarett Tournear, and Kiley and Kasey Bohnenkamp; brothers Donnie (Jeanice) Huebner, of Wever and Frank (Thea) Huebner of Atlanta, Ga..; sisters Sue (Richard) Dziatkowski of Louisville, Ky., Kris Allen, of West Point, and Trudi (Duane) Copeland of Spiceland, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry "JJ" Mallonee; parents, Douglas and Leona Huebner; brothers Tracy Huebner and Rod Huebner; and beloved dog Izzy.
Serenity Funeral Home in Theodore, Ala. will be handling arrangements, the following link is available to leave condolences for the family http://serenityfuneralhome.com. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date in Denmark.
A memorial in Paula (Huebner) Mallonee's name has been established at the Denmark Historical Society and, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Linda Roxberg, Chairman at Denmark Historical Society, P.O. Box 64, Denmark, Iowa. 52624.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020