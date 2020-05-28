Myron Dean Beeler, 67, of Warsaw, Ill., formerly of Thornton, New Lenox, and Mokena, Ill., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Myron was born on May 26, 1952, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill., the son of Carroll Fredrick and Hazel Josephine (Buckert) Beeler.
Myron served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, from which he was honorably discharged.
On May 6, 1978, he was united in marriage with Lynne Margaret Wille in Tinley Park, Ill. They were later divorced.
Myron was employed as a gauge technician for Carrier-Oehler and W.H. Leary for over 30 years. He was an excellent cook and baker, creating his own recipes for soup, chili, banana bread, oatmeal cookies and ice cream. He was skilled at using unusual ingredients to create delicious foods. Myron could often be found shopping for the best deal, and he frequently shared the spoils of his shopping trips with his family. His gifts were practical items including flashlights and car accessories. Myron also enjoyed sports, cheering on the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Bears. Myron was a quiet man until you got to know him, and his big heart will be missed by all.
Myron is survived by three children, Marie Lynne (Matthew) Egdorf of Joliet, Ill., Dean Carroll (Brittany Koresch) Beeler of Columbus, Ohio, and Amy Jean (Kevin Kaech) Beeler of New Lenox, Ill.; his mother Hazel Josephine Beeler of Hamilton, Ill.; three siblings, Sharon Fryrear of Mendon, Ill., Ronald (Judy) Beeler of Fort Madison, and Les (Martha) Beeler of Warsaw; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Myron is preceded in death by his father, his brother Darrell Raymond Beeler and his infant son Mark Raymond Beeler.
Myron's life will be celebrated with a private memorial service on Saturday, May 30.
Memorials may be directed to the veterans' organization of the donor's choice.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
Myron was born on May 26, 1952, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill., the son of Carroll Fredrick and Hazel Josephine (Buckert) Beeler.
Myron served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, from which he was honorably discharged.
On May 6, 1978, he was united in marriage with Lynne Margaret Wille in Tinley Park, Ill. They were later divorced.
Myron was employed as a gauge technician for Carrier-Oehler and W.H. Leary for over 30 years. He was an excellent cook and baker, creating his own recipes for soup, chili, banana bread, oatmeal cookies and ice cream. He was skilled at using unusual ingredients to create delicious foods. Myron could often be found shopping for the best deal, and he frequently shared the spoils of his shopping trips with his family. His gifts were practical items including flashlights and car accessories. Myron also enjoyed sports, cheering on the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Bears. Myron was a quiet man until you got to know him, and his big heart will be missed by all.
Myron is survived by three children, Marie Lynne (Matthew) Egdorf of Joliet, Ill., Dean Carroll (Brittany Koresch) Beeler of Columbus, Ohio, and Amy Jean (Kevin Kaech) Beeler of New Lenox, Ill.; his mother Hazel Josephine Beeler of Hamilton, Ill.; three siblings, Sharon Fryrear of Mendon, Ill., Ronald (Judy) Beeler of Fort Madison, and Les (Martha) Beeler of Warsaw; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Myron is preceded in death by his father, his brother Darrell Raymond Beeler and his infant son Mark Raymond Beeler.
Myron's life will be celebrated with a private memorial service on Saturday, May 30.
Memorials may be directed to the veterans' organization of the donor's choice.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from May 28 to May 29, 2020.